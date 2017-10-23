Edition:
India

Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)

IOC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

404.45INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.20 (-1.27%)
Prev Close
Rs409.65
Open
Rs411.20
Day's High
Rs414.95
Day's Low
Rs403.50
Volume
3,632,874
Avg. Vol
4,661,230
52-wk High
Rs462.95
52-wk Low
Rs281.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 7.74 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 12 13 14 11
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 12 12 11
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 4 3 3 5
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.06 2.03 2.26

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1,048,210.00 1,095,140.00 987,632.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 1,058,540.00 1,058,540.00 1,058,540.00 5.60
Year Ending Mar-17 23 3,804,430.00 4,741,140.00 2,871,010.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 21 4,036,000.00 5,035,000.00 3,037,430.00 4,375,030.00
Year Ending Mar-19 21 4,422,420.00 5,931,530.00 3,429,300.00 4,877,760.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 7.74 8.74 7.18 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 11.44 11.44 11.44 --
Year Ending Mar-17 22 38.42 47.07 24.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 22 40.66 51.10 30.07 31.94
Year Ending Mar-19 22 42.56 51.20 29.73 34.41

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,048,210.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1,058,540.00 1,058,540.00 1,058,540.00 1,110,710.00 5.60
Year Ending Mar-17 3,804,430.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4,036,000.00 4,031,240.00 4,027,150.00 4,154,680.00 4,375,030.00
Year Ending Mar-19 4,422,420.00 4,423,130.00 4,422,910.00 4,539,150.00 4,877,760.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7.74 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 11.44 11.44 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 38.42 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 40.66 40.62 39.85 39.22 31.94
Year Ending Mar-19 42.56 42.38 42.11 42.43 34.41

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 2 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 3 4 3
Year Ending Mar-19 2 2 3 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

Indian Oil Corpn Ltd News

