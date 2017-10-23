Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)
IOC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
404.45INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|7.74
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|12
|13
|14
|11
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|12
|12
|12
|11
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|3
|3
|5
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.06
|2.03
|2.26
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|1,048,210.00
|1,095,140.00
|987,632.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|1,058,540.00
|1,058,540.00
|1,058,540.00
|5.60
|Year Ending Mar-17
|23
|3,804,430.00
|4,741,140.00
|2,871,010.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21
|4,036,000.00
|5,035,000.00
|3,037,430.00
|4,375,030.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21
|4,422,420.00
|5,931,530.00
|3,429,300.00
|4,877,760.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|7.74
|8.74
|7.18
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|11.44
|11.44
|11.44
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|22
|38.42
|47.07
|24.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|22
|40.66
|51.10
|30.07
|31.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22
|42.56
|51.20
|29.73
|34.41
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,048,210.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1,058,540.00
|1,058,540.00
|1,058,540.00
|1,110,710.00
|5.60
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,804,430.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4,036,000.00
|4,031,240.00
|4,027,150.00
|4,154,680.00
|4,375,030.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4,422,420.00
|4,423,130.00
|4,422,910.00
|4,539,150.00
|4,877,760.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7.74
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|11.44
|11.44
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|38.42
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|40.66
|40.62
|39.85
|39.22
|31.94
|Year Ending Mar-19
|42.56
|42.38
|42.11
|42.43
|34.41
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|2
|3
|3