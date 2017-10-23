Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 811.42 819.20 795.36 799.84 Year Ending Dec-18 4 869.12 883.10 853.27 841.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 29.13 30.89 26.04 32.20 Year Ending Dec-18 5 31.42 33.20 27.22 36.30