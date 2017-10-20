Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 9.00 9.00 9.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 6 63.72 99.90 30.30 78.12 Year Ending Dec-18 6 68.05 125.00 26.70 64.88 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 -0.52 -0.52 -0.52 -- Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.16 0.89 -0.95 0.69 Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.08 1.03 -0.96 0.29 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -11.60 -11.60 -11.60 --