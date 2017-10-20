Edition:
India

Innate Pharma SA (IPH.PA)

IPH.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

10.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€10.08
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
166,590
52-wk High
€15.83
52-wk Low
€9.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -0.52 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.43 1.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 9.00 9.00 9.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6 63.72 99.90 30.30 78.12
Year Ending Dec-18 6 68.05 125.00 26.70 64.88
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 -0.52 -0.52 -0.52 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.16 0.89 -0.95 0.69
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.08 1.03 -0.96 0.29
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -11.60 -11.60 -11.60 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 13.40 13.97 0.57 4.28

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 9.00 9.00 13.40 13.40 --
Year Ending Dec-17 63.72 63.72 69.73 70.22 78.12
Year Ending Dec-18 68.05 68.05 67.91 68.38 64.88
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 -0.52 -0.52 -0.31 -0.31 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.16 0.16 0.24 0.35 0.69
Year Ending Dec-18 0.08 0.08 0.17 0.40 0.29

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Innate Pharma SA News

» More IPH.PA News