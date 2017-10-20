Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 525.44 525.44 525.44 446.92 Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 476.07 476.07 476.07 419.38 Year Ending Dec-17 10 1,926.69 2,021.00 1,868.20 1,778.08 Year Ending Dec-18 9 2,180.35 2,284.00 2,115.30 1,909.76 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 14 3.98 4.41 3.41 3.38 Year Ending Dec-18 14 4.99 5.75 4.30 3.93 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 20.30 26.20 12.70 14.18