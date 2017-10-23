IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS)
IRBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
211.70INR
3:50pm IST
211.70INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.75 (+1.80%)
Rs3.75 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
Rs207.95
Rs207.95
Open
Rs208.10
Rs208.10
Day's High
Rs212.25
Rs212.25
Day's Low
Rs207.30
Rs207.30
Volume
1,581,181
1,581,181
Avg. Vol
1,896,812
1,896,812
52-wk High
Rs272.65
Rs272.65
52-wk Low
Rs177.45
Rs177.45
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|6.10
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|9
|8
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.94
|1.94
|1.95
|1.95
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6
|15,833.60
|16,807.00
|14,349.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|9,468.39
|9,468.39
|9,468.39
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17
|58,019.70
|60,468.60
|55,813.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|59,437.30
|73,299.70
|54,233.20
|65,220.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|65,434.40
|75,662.40
|58,488.20
|72,801.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|6.10
|6.60
|4.57
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|5.55
|5.55
|5.55
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|19.90
|21.30
|18.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|24.07
|29.33
|19.66
|20.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|25.48
|31.52
|16.85
|24.58
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-8.14
|-8.14
|-8.14
|15.41
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|14,876.10
|18,168.80
|3,292.62
|22.13
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,833.60
|16,271.20
|437.65
|2.76
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|13,473.30
|14,108.90
|635.65
|4.72
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|14,277.80
|12,905.90
|1,371.87
|9.61
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|13,918.40
|15,173.30
|1,254.94
|9.02
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|5.90
|6.77
|0.87
|14.82
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.10
|5.90
|0.20
|3.22
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3.80
|5.24
|1.44
|37.81
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|4.75
|4.05
|0.70
|14.79
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|4.88
|5.17
|0.29
|6.01
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|15,833.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|9,468.39
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|58,019.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|59,437.30
|59,432.30
|59,432.30
|59,737.00
|65,220.50
|Year Ending Mar-19
|65,434.40
|65,428.80
|65,428.80
|65,843.80
|72,801.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5.55
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|19.90
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|24.07
|24.08
|23.73
|23.36
|20.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|25.48
|25.53
|25.52
|25.32
|24.58
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|1
|1
- BRIEF-India's IRB Infrastructure Developers June qtr consol PAT up about 31 pct
- BRIEF-IRB Infra Developers says unit, Udaipur Tollway achieves financial closure for 6 laning project
- BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers appoints Mukeshlal Gupta as joint MD
- BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers declares interim dividend of 30 pct
- BRIEF-IRB Infrastructure Developers March-qtr consol profit rises 32 pct