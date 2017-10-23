Edition:
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRBI.NS)

IRBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

211.70INR
3:50pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.75 (+1.80%)
Prev Close
Rs207.95
Open
Rs208.10
Day's High
Rs212.25
Day's Low
Rs207.30
Volume
1,581,181
Avg. Vol
1,896,812
52-wk High
Rs272.65
52-wk Low
Rs177.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 6.10 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 9 8
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.94 1.94 1.95 1.95

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6 15,833.60 16,807.00 14,349.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 9,468.39 9,468.39 9,468.39 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17 58,019.70 60,468.60 55,813.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 59,437.30 73,299.70 54,233.20 65,220.50
Year Ending Mar-19 17 65,434.40 75,662.40 58,488.20 72,801.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 6.10 6.60 4.57 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 5.55 5.55 5.55 --
Year Ending Mar-17 18 19.90 21.30 18.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 24.07 29.33 19.66 20.67
Year Ending Mar-19 16 25.48 31.52 16.85 24.58
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -8.14 -8.14 -8.14 15.41

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 14,876.10 18,168.80 3,292.62 22.13
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,833.60 16,271.20 437.65 2.76
Quarter Ending Dec-16 13,473.30 14,108.90 635.65 4.72
Quarter Ending Sep-16 14,277.80 12,905.90 1,371.87 9.61
Quarter Ending Jun-16 13,918.40 15,173.30 1,254.94 9.02
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 5.90 6.77 0.87 14.82
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.10 5.90 0.20 3.22
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.80 5.24 1.44 37.81
Quarter Ending Sep-16 4.75 4.05 0.70 14.79
Quarter Ending Jun-16 4.88 5.17 0.29 6.01

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,833.60 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 9,468.39 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 58,019.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 59,437.30 59,432.30 59,432.30 59,737.00 65,220.50
Year Ending Mar-19 65,434.40 65,428.80 65,428.80 65,843.80 72,801.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6.10 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5.55 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 19.90 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 24.07 24.08 23.73 23.36 20.67
Year Ending Mar-19 25.48 25.53 25.52 25.32 24.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 2 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd News

