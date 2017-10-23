Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 8 3,358.84 3,601.00 3,156.00 3,425.16 Year Ending Dec-18 8 3,301.87 3,588.00 3,061.00 3,450.19 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 8 47.89 58.70 40.32 68.82 Year Ending Dec-18 8 52.43 60.30 44.01 71.96