Interserve PLC (IRV.L)
IRV.L on London Stock Exchange
76.85GBp
4:02pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.35 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
76.50
Open
77.00
Day's High
78.75
Day's Low
75.50
Volume
2,111,024
Avg. Vol
1,751,047
52-wk High
385.50
52-wk Low
67.16
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|5
|4
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.57
|2.57
|2.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|3,358.84
|3,601.00
|3,156.00
|3,425.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|3,301.87
|3,588.00
|3,061.00
|3,450.19
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|47.89
|58.70
|40.32
|68.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|52.43
|60.30
|44.01
|71.96
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,358.84
|3,358.84
|3,352.71
|3,393.61
|3,425.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,301.87
|3,301.87
|3,315.51
|3,398.44
|3,450.19
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|47.89
|47.89
|57.11
|58.31
|68.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|52.43
|52.43
|59.29
|61.02
|71.96
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|5
