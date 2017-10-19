Edition:
Is Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS (ISGYO.IS)

ISGYO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.35TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.01TL (-0.74%)
Prev Close
1.36TL
Open
1.36TL
Day's High
1.38TL
Day's Low
1.35TL
Volume
4,448,036
Avg. Vol
3,180,749
52-wk High
1.52TL
52-wk Low
1.29TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 1 1
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 3.00 2.75 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 277.22 294.23 245.43 309.47
Year Ending Dec-18 3 991.16 1,215.89 780.00 661.05
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.15
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.46 0.46 0.46 0.41

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 57.00 60.33 3.33 5.84
Quarter Ending Sep-15 108.00 106.83 1.17 1.08
Quarter Ending Jun-15 37.00 38.21 1.21 3.26
Quarter Ending Mar-15 33.50 34.91 1.41 4.20
Quarter Ending Dec-14 39.00 36.88 2.12 5.44

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 277.22 277.22 293.11 293.11 309.47
Year Ending Dec-18 991.16 991.16 878.79 878.79 661.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

