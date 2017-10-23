Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 1,786.67 1,834.00 1,756.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 11,360.70 11,538.00 11,244.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 12,818.00 13,089.00 12,712.00 13,048.70 Year Ending Mar-19 4 14,799.20 15,377.00 14,402.00 -- Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 0.50 0.50 0.50 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 27.70 29.60 25.90 -- Year Ending Mar-18 4 37.97 40.00 35.80 35.42 Year Ending Mar-19 4 50.83 55.60 44.50 --