Ipsos SA (ISOS.PA)

ISOS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

29.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€29.30
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
80,312
52-wk High
€35.63
52-wk Low
€25.23

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.88 1.88 1.88 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 1,807.06 1,854.00 1,775.95 1,841.68
Year Ending Dec-18 8 1,845.31 1,898.00 1,802.74 1,880.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 2.40 2.60 2.22 2.52
Year Ending Dec-18 8 2.62 2.80 2.40 2.71
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 11.60 11.60 11.60 13.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,799.00 517.39 1,281.61 71.24
Quarter Ending Jun-16 846.00 446.70 399.30 47.20
Quarter Ending Dec-15 512.50 524.38 11.88 2.32
Quarter Ending Jun-15 456.00 453.30 2.70 0.59
Quarter Ending Dec-13 507.00 490.10 16.90 3.33

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,807.06 1,806.66 1,806.66 1,806.66 1,841.68
Year Ending Dec-18 1,845.31 1,842.49 1,842.49 1,842.49 1,880.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

