Isra Vision AG (ISRG.DE)
ISRG.DE on Xetra
163.35EUR
5:25pm IST
163.35EUR
5:25pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.30 (+0.18%)
€0.30 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
€163.05
€163.05
Open
€162.70
€162.70
Day's High
€164.30
€164.30
Day's Low
€162.25
€162.25
Volume
3,476
3,476
Avg. Vol
9,157
9,157
52-wk High
€171.60
€171.60
52-wk Low
€86.00
€86.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|1
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|3.00
|3.00
|2.75
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|4
|142.99
|143.30
|142.70
|137.47
|Year Ending Sep-18
|4
|157.26
|159.30
|154.42
|149.63
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|4
|4.41
|4.53
|4.21
|4.44
|Year Ending Sep-18
|4
|5.06
|5.27
|4.80
|4.89
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|30.70
|30.95
|0.25
|0.82
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|36.40
|35.86
|0.54
|1.48
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|27.80
|27.72
|0.08
|0.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|24.80
|24.85
|0.05
|0.19
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|24.00
|23.80
|0.20
|0.82
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|142.99
|142.99
|143.09
|143.09
|137.47
|Year Ending Sep-18
|157.26
|157.26
|157.24
|157.01
|149.63
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings