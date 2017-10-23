Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 24,462.20 25,026.00 23,885.00 40,758.90 Year Ending Dec-18 7 32,207.10 41,963.00 28,780.00 43,779.30 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 5.80 6.30 5.20 9.33 Year Ending Dec-18 7 8.71 9.40 7.80 11.50