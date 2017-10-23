ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)
ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
165.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.05 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs167.55
Open
Rs167.65
Day's High
Rs169.00
Day's Low
Rs164.50
Volume
103,102
Avg. Vol
181,672
52-wk High
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.29
|2.29
|2.71
|2.71
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|24,462.20
|25,026.00
|23,885.00
|40,758.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|32,207.10
|41,963.00
|28,780.00
|43,779.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|5.80
|6.30
|5.20
|9.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|8.71
|9.40
|7.80
|11.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,648.50
|4,891.72
|1,756.78
|26.42
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8,265.00
|5,234.44
|3,030.56
|36.67
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8,503.75
|7,295.52
|1,208.23
|14.21
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|7,381.67
|4,823.71
|2,557.95
|34.65
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8,901.50
|8,610.93
|290.57
|3.26
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.01
|1.34
|0.33
|32.02
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.53
|0.98
|0.55
|35.95
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.62
|0.84
|0.78
|47.99
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.04
|0.44
|0.60
|57.69
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|0.70
|1.48
|0.78
|111.43
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24,462.20
|27,464.50
|27,464.50
|29,779.30
|40,758.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|32,207.10
|33,420.10
|33,420.10
|35,404.10
|43,779.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.80
|5.57
|5.57
|5.85
|9.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8.71
|8.71
|8.71
|8.87
|11.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
