ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)

ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

165.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs167.55
Open
Rs167.65
Day's High
Rs169.00
Day's Low
Rs164.50
Volume
103,102
Avg. Vol
181,672
52-wk High
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.29 2.29 2.71 2.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 24,462.20 25,026.00 23,885.00 40,758.90
Year Ending Dec-18 7 32,207.10 41,963.00 28,780.00 43,779.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 5.80 6.30 5.20 9.33
Year Ending Dec-18 7 8.71 9.40 7.80 11.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,648.50 4,891.72 1,756.78 26.42
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,265.00 5,234.44 3,030.56 36.67
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8,503.75 7,295.52 1,208.23 14.21
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,381.67 4,823.71 2,557.95 34.65
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8,901.50 8,610.93 290.57 3.26
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.01 1.34 0.33 32.02
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.53 0.98 0.55 35.95
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.62 0.84 0.78 47.99
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.04 0.44 0.60 57.69
Quarter Ending Mar-16 0.70 1.48 0.78 111.43

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 24,462.20 27,464.50 27,464.50 29,779.30 40,758.90
Year Ending Dec-18 32,207.10 33,420.10 33,420.10 35,404.10 43,779.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.80 5.57 5.57 5.85 9.33
Year Ending Dec-18 8.71 8.71 8.71 8.87 11.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

