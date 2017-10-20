Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA)
ITUB4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
44.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
44.00BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 44.00
R$ 44.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
9,178,994
9,178,994
52-wk High
R$ 45.79
R$ 45.79
52-wk Low
R$ 31.01
R$ 31.01
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.91
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|6
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|4
|3
|(3) HOLD
|8
|8
|8
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.17
|2.17
|2.11
|2.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|5
|27,907.90
|30,547.90
|26,636.10
|28,712.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|4
|28,398.80
|31,048.00
|26,623.80
|28,812.70
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|105,196.00
|118,647.00
|85,479.00
|109,264.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|109,253.00
|127,255.00
|90,946.00
|115,849.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|7
|0.91
|0.97
|0.89
|0.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|6
|0.95
|1.03
|0.90
|0.93
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|3.73
|3.86
|3.60
|3.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|3.92
|4.30
|3.45
|3.90
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|9.69
|11.48
|7.90
|0.33
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|27,455.20
|27,205.00
|250.21
|0.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|27,101.20
|26,973.00
|128.17
|0.47
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|27,991.00
|27,370.00
|621.02
|2.22
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|26,971.10
|27,597.00
|625.93
|2.32
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|25,939.80
|26,478.00
|538.19
|2.07
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.92
|0.95
|0.03
|3.66
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.93
|0.95
|0.02
|2.26
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.87
|0.89
|0.02
|2.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.77
|0.86
|0.09
|11.14
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.77
|0.85
|0.09
|11.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|27,907.90
|27,907.90
|27,858.90
|27,834.30
|28,712.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|28,398.80
|28,398.80
|28,374.10
|28,346.90
|28,812.70
|Year Ending Dec-17
|105,196.00
|105,196.00
|105,134.00
|105,183.00
|109,264.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|109,253.00
|109,253.00
|109,303.00
|109,987.00
|115,849.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|0.90
|0.88
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.95
|0.95
|0.96
|0.98
|0.93
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3.73
|3.73
|3.73
|3.71
|3.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3.92
|3.92
|3.92
|3.98
|3.90
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
- Burger King operator BK Brasil files for IPO in wave of listings
- UPDATE 1-Burger King operator BK Brasil files for IPO in wave of listings
- Unit of Brazil antitrust watchdog sees Itaú-XP deal as 'complex'
- UPDATE 1-Unit of Brazil antitrust watchdog sees Itaú-XP deal as 'complex'
- Unit of Brazil antitrust watchdog sees Itaú-XP deal as 'complex'