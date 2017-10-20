Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 5 27,907.90 30,547.90 26,636.10 28,712.40 Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 28,398.80 31,048.00 26,623.80 28,812.70 Year Ending Dec-17 10 105,196.00 118,647.00 85,479.00 109,264.00 Year Ending Dec-18 9 109,253.00 127,255.00 90,946.00 115,849.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 7 0.91 0.97 0.89 0.88 Quarter Ending Mar-18 6 0.95 1.03 0.90 0.93 Year Ending Dec-17 15 3.73 3.86 3.60 3.40 Year Ending Dec-18 14 3.92 4.30 3.45 3.90 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 9.69 11.48 7.90 0.33