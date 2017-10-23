Edition:
Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd (JAAO.NS)

JAAO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

447.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.65 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
Rs455.15
Open
Rs456.00
Day's High
Rs462.70
Day's Low
Rs439.10
Volume
28,524
Avg. Vol
43,864
52-wk High
Rs570.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 2,910.92 2,682.74 228.18 7.84
Quarter Ending Sep-12 4,452.20 3,326.51 1,125.69 25.28
Quarter Ending Mar-12 4,385.20 3,780.12 605.08 13.80
Quarter Ending Dec-11 4,197.02 3,651.11 545.91 13.01
Quarter Ending Sep-11 4,727.18 4,532.66 194.52 4.11
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-12 2.17 1.30 0.88 40.23
Quarter Ending Sep-12 3.00 2.92 0.08 2.67
Quarter Ending Mar-12 2.50 2.27 0.23 9.40
Quarter Ending Dec-11 2.17 2.20 0.03 1.38
Quarter Ending Sep-11 2.53 2.73 0.20 8.12

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd News

