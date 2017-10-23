Edition:
India

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAIA.NS)

JAIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

18.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs18.80
Open
Rs18.80
Day's High
Rs19.10
Day's Low
Rs18.55
Volume
42,650,983
Avg. Vol
124,813,250
52-wk High
Rs30.45
52-wk Low
Rs6.70

Consensus Recommendations

No consensus recommendations data available;

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

No consensus estimates data available.

Estimates Revisions Summary

No estimates revision data available.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials

Jaiprakash Associates Ltd News

» More JAIA.NS News