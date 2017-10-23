Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAIA.NS)
JAIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
18.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs18.80
Open
Rs18.80
Day's High
Rs19.10
Day's Low
Rs18.55
Volume
42,650,983
Avg. Vol
124,813,250
52-wk High
Rs30.45
52-wk Low
Rs6.70
Consensus Recommendations
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Historical Surprises
Consensus Estimates Trend
Estimates Revisions Summary
- BUZZ-India's Jaiprakash Associates hits 3-wk high on debt restructuring
- BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates to consider debt reorgansiation and structuring process
- BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates gets court order to pay 5 mln rupees to home buyers of Kalypso project
- MEDIA-India's Supreme Court asks Jaiprakash Associates to pay 5 mln rupees to 10 homebuyers - Economic Times
- Supreme Court moves to protect Jaypee Infratech home buyers