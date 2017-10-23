Edition:
India

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JAIR.NS)

JAIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

93.95INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs93.60
Open
Rs93.85
Day's High
Rs94.50
Day's Low
Rs93.30
Volume
2,704,907
Avg. Vol
4,049,127
52-wk High
Rs119.70
52-wk Low
Rs79.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 3.41 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.12 2.29 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 22,335.50 23,424.00 21,247.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 8 68,361.30 70,175.50 64,374.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 82,933.20 85,194.00 79,857.00 80,266.00
Year Ending Mar-19 7 93,594.60 99,905.00 87,670.00 94,493.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3.41 3.41 3.41 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.79 1.79 1.79 --
Year Ending Mar-17 6 4.15 5.50 2.74 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 6.34 7.16 5.26 7.01
Year Ending Mar-19 7 9.00 10.46 5.89 10.99

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 19,792.00 16,812.20 2,979.80 15.06
Quarter Ending Mar-17 22,335.50 22,316.30 19.20 0.09
Quarter Ending Dec-16 15,012.00 14,178.20 833.80 5.55
Quarter Ending Sep-16 14,415.50 14,488.20 72.70 0.50
Quarter Ending Jun-16 17,366.50 16,869.00 497.50 2.86
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.46 0.86 0.60 41.10
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.41 1.49 1.92 56.30
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.33 0.11 0.22 66.67
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.80 2.25 1.45 181.25
Quarter Ending Dec-14 0.00 0.13 0.13 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 22,335.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 68,361.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 82,933.20 82,559.60 82,559.60 82,936.80 80,266.00
Year Ending Mar-19 93,594.60 94,051.60 94,051.60 93,554.20 94,493.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.41 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1.79 1.79 1.79 1.79 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4.15 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6.34 6.43 6.43 6.62 7.01
Year Ending Mar-19 9.00 9.00 9.00 9.02 10.99

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd News

» More JAIR.NS News