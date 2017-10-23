Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (JAIR.NS)
JAIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
93.95INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.35 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs93.60
Open
Rs93.85
Day's High
Rs94.50
Day's Low
Rs93.30
Volume
2,704,907
Avg. Vol
4,049,127
52-wk High
Rs119.70
52-wk Low
Rs79.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|3.41
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.12
|2.12
|2.29
|2.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|22,335.50
|23,424.00
|21,247.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|8
|68,361.30
|70,175.50
|64,374.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|82,933.20
|85,194.00
|79,857.00
|80,266.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|93,594.60
|99,905.00
|87,670.00
|94,493.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3.41
|3.41
|3.41
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.79
|1.79
|1.79
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|6
|4.15
|5.50
|2.74
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|6.34
|7.16
|5.26
|7.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|7
|9.00
|10.46
|5.89
|10.99
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|19,792.00
|16,812.20
|2,979.80
|15.06
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22,335.50
|22,316.30
|19.20
|0.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|15,012.00
|14,178.20
|833.80
|5.55
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|14,415.50
|14,488.20
|72.70
|0.50
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|17,366.50
|16,869.00
|497.50
|2.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.46
|0.86
|0.60
|41.10
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.41
|1.49
|1.92
|56.30
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.33
|0.11
|0.22
|66.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|0.80
|2.25
|1.45
|181.25
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|0.00
|0.13
|0.13
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22,335.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|68,361.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|82,933.20
|82,559.60
|82,559.60
|82,936.80
|80,266.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|93,594.60
|94,051.60
|94,051.60
|93,554.20
|94,493.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.41
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1.79
|1.79
|1.79
|1.79
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4.15
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6.34
|6.43
|6.43
|6.62
|7.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9.00
|9.00
|9.00
|9.02
|10.99
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems' pipe unit gets order worth 1.78 bln rupees
- BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems's pipe division gets order worth 845 mln rupees
- BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems to consider application from Mandala Rose Co-Investment, Mauritius
- BRIEF-India's Jain Irrigation Systems June-qtr consol profit falls
- CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jun 19