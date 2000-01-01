Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JAPR.NS)
JAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
8.45INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
Rs8.35
Open
Rs8.25
Day's High
Rs9.15
Day's Low
Rs8.10
Volume
12,434,030
Avg. Vol
13,223,516
52-wk High
Rs9.15
52-wk Low
Rs3.45
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|--
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|6,222.00
|6,222.00
|6,222.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|49,149.00
|49,149.00
|49,149.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|73,153.00
|73,153.00
|73,153.00
|79,246.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|84,255.00
|84,255.00
|84,255.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|-1.00
|-1.00
|-1.00
|-1.20
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|-0.50
|-0.50
|-0.50
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,222.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|49,149.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|73,153.00
|73,153.00
|73,153.00
|73,153.00
|79,246.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|84,255.00
|84,255.00
|84,255.00
|84,255.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
