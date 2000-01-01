Edition:
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JAPR.NS)

JAPR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

8.45INR
3:49pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.10 (+1.20%)
Prev Close
Rs8.35
Open
Rs8.25
Day's High
Rs9.15
Day's Low
Rs8.10
Volume
12,434,030
Avg. Vol
13,223,516
52-wk High
Rs9.15
52-wk Low
Rs3.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
--

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 6,222.00 6,222.00 6,222.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 49,149.00 49,149.00 49,149.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 73,153.00 73,153.00 73,153.00 79,246.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 84,255.00 84,255.00 84,255.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 1 -1.00 -1.00 -1.00 -1.20
Year Ending Mar-19 1 -0.50 -0.50 -0.50 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,222.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 49,149.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 73,153.00 73,153.00 73,153.00 73,153.00 79,246.00
Year Ending Mar-19 84,255.00 84,255.00 84,255.00 84,255.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

