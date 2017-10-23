J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JBCH.NS)
JBCH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
274.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.50 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
Rs272.70
Open
Rs273.00
Day's High
Rs275.95
Day's Low
Rs272.40
Volume
34,247
Avg. Vol
55,017
52-wk High
Rs402.00
52-wk Low
Rs259.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|12,688.50
|13,153.10
|12,340.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|15,112.00
|15,112.00
|15,112.00
|14,161.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|16,936.00
|16,936.00
|16,936.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|20.91
|22.92
|18.31
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|26.80
|26.80
|26.80
|27.42
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|30.50
|30.50
|30.50
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12,688.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|15,112.00
|15,112.00
|15,112.00
|14,779.30
|14,161.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16,936.00
|16,936.00
|16,936.00
|16,936.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings