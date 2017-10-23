JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L)
JD.L on London Stock Exchange
342.00GBp
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
4.00 (+1.18%)
4.00 (+1.18%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|January
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.57
|1.57
|1.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|6
|2,217.88
|2,242.67
|2,185.70
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|8
|3,007.43
|3,121.00
|2,857.50
|2,273.77
|Year Ending Jan-19
|8
|3,330.13
|3,436.00
|3,135.00
|2,469.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|6
|17.61
|18.00
|17.10
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|8
|22.56
|23.50
|21.40
|17.07
|Year Ending Jan-19
|8
|24.95
|25.90
|23.90
|18.74
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|16.10
|17.20
|15.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|2,217.88
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|3,007.43
|2,970.93
|2,914.79
|2,842.77
|2,273.77
|Year Ending Jan-19
|3,330.13
|3,271.52
|3,213.15
|3,145.03
|2,469.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|17.61
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|22.56
|22.26
|22.26
|21.79
|17.07
|Year Ending Jan-19
|24.95
|24.65
|24.65
|24.13
|18.74
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jan-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Jan-19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jan-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jan-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
