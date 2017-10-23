Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Jul-17 12 1,632.41 1,658.84 1,621.00 -- Year Ending Jul-18 13 1,666.76 1,697.80 1,639.00 1,675.07 Year Ending Jul-19 13 1,721.52 1,755.60 1,671.00 1,732.45 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Jul-17 14 61.67 68.80 45.00 -- Year Ending Jul-18 15 65.39 74.89 54.30 54.46 Year Ending Jul-19 15 66.42 75.32 55.50 56.42 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 10.60 10.60 10.60 6.30