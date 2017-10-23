Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)
JET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
468.35INR
23 Oct 2017
468.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-8.05 (-1.69%)
Rs-8.05 (-1.69%)
Prev Close
Rs476.40
Rs476.40
Open
Rs479.40
Rs479.40
Day's High
Rs479.40
Rs479.40
Day's Low
Rs462.65
Rs462.65
Volume
966,204
966,204
Avg. Vol
1,633,568
1,633,568
52-wk High
Rs646.00
Rs646.00
52-wk Low
Rs332.60
Rs332.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.17
|2.60
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|62,428.00
|62,428.00
|62,428.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|226,214.00
|227,335.00
|224,670.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|241,167.00
|246,973.00
|235,780.00
|245,706.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|262,506.00
|278,527.00
|245,447.00
|272,669.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|45.70
|48.60
|42.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|44.05
|61.30
|27.70
|77.36
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|49.00
|69.80
|25.90
|56.93
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|62,428.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|226,214.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|241,167.00
|241,167.00
|239,098.00
|237,523.00
|245,706.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|262,506.00
|262,506.00
|259,891.00
|257,651.00
|272,669.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|45.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|44.05
|44.05
|42.68
|42.68
|77.36
|Year Ending Mar-19
|49.00
|49.00
|53.97
|53.97
|56.93
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|2
- Jet Airways confirms order for 75 Boeing aircraft
- India's Jet Airways confirms order for 75 Boeing aircraft
- UPDATE 2-Air France continues long-haul drive with Vietnam Airlines joint venture
- RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 22
- BRIEF-Jet Airways (India) plans to induct 8 aircraft during current FY - exec