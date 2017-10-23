Edition:
India

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (JKBK.NS)

JKBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

73.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.45 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs73.75
Open
Rs74.25
Day's High
Rs74.50
Day's Low
Rs72.80
Volume
231,576
Avg. Vol
410,472
52-wk High
Rs95.75
52-wk Low
Rs57.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -5.30 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 4 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.11 2.00 2.00 2.30

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 7,226.00 7,561.00 6,891.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 8,559.00 8,559.00 8,559.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 29,835.10 32,233.00 25,074.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 33,859.00 36,574.00 32,454.00 37,431.30
Year Ending Mar-19 8 37,696.90 40,742.00 36,003.00 41,518.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 -5.30 -5.30 -5.30 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 -19.24 6.50 -28.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 6.86 12.58 3.30 15.01
Year Ending Mar-19 9 10.14 16.13 5.40 17.27

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7,807.00 8,224.20 417.20 5.34
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,226.00 7,795.10 569.10 7.88
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,181.00 7,036.50 144.50 2.01
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,797.00 7,723.40 73.60 0.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,801.00 7,493.00 308.00 3.95

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7,226.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 8,559.00 8,559.00 8,559.00 8,559.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 29,835.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 33,859.00 33,859.00 33,859.00 33,882.70 37,431.30
Year Ending Mar-19 37,696.90 37,696.90 37,696.90 37,786.60 41,518.60

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

