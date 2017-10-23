Edition:
India

J K Cement Ltd (JKCE.NS)

JKCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

950.90INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-25.70 (-2.63%)
Prev Close
Rs976.60
Open
Rs976.00
Day's High
Rs976.00
Day's Low
Rs950.00
Volume
16,821
Avg. Vol
26,768
52-wk High
Rs1,196.00
52-wk Low
Rs628.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 8 9 6 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 9 10 9
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.81 1.76 2.05 2.16

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 16 40,979.20 46,924.00 36,653.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 45,665.70 47,955.00 42,739.00 48,957.10
Year Ending Mar-19 13 51,747.90 57,225.00 48,872.00 55,897.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 16 32.00 49.70 21.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 50.04 67.00 39.70 57.67
Year Ending Mar-19 13 69.50 92.00 54.40 87.00

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 8,785.50 9,113.88 328.38 3.74
Quarter Ending Dec-14 8,124.00 7,966.57 157.43 1.94
Quarter Ending Sep-14 7,607.79 8,279.20 671.41 8.83
Quarter Ending Jun-14 8,161.50 8,013.55 147.95 1.81
Quarter Ending Mar-14 7,892.17 8,274.11 381.95 4.84
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 5.80 9.99 4.19 72.24
Quarter Ending Dec-14 1.50 2.39 0.89 59.33
Quarter Ending Sep-14 3.42 4.62 1.20 34.96
Quarter Ending Dec-13 1.40 1.60 0.20 14.29
Quarter Ending Mar-13 11.21 8.04 3.17 28.26

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 40,979.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 45,665.70 45,570.70 45,570.70 46,105.80 48,957.10
Year Ending Mar-19 51,747.90 51,644.80 51,644.80 52,334.40 55,897.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 32.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 50.04 50.37 50.37 51.09 57.67
Year Ending Mar-19 69.50 70.12 70.12 70.41 87.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 2 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

J K Cement Ltd News