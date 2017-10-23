J K Cement Ltd (JKCE.NS)
JKCE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
950.90INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|8
|9
|6
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|10
|9
|10
|9
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.81
|1.76
|2.05
|2.16
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|40,979.20
|46,924.00
|36,653.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|45,665.70
|47,955.00
|42,739.00
|48,957.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|51,747.90
|57,225.00
|48,872.00
|55,897.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|32.00
|49.70
|21.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|50.04
|67.00
|39.70
|57.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|69.50
|92.00
|54.40
|87.00
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|8,785.50
|9,113.88
|328.38
|3.74
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|8,124.00
|7,966.57
|157.43
|1.94
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|7,607.79
|8,279.20
|671.41
|8.83
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|8,161.50
|8,013.55
|147.95
|1.81
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|7,892.17
|8,274.11
|381.95
|4.84
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|5.80
|9.99
|4.19
|72.24
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1.50
|2.39
|0.89
|59.33
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|3.42
|4.62
|1.20
|34.96
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|1.40
|1.60
|0.20
|14.29
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|11.21
|8.04
|3.17
|28.26
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|40,979.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|45,665.70
|45,570.70
|45,570.70
|46,105.80
|48,957.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|51,747.90
|51,644.80
|51,644.80
|52,334.40
|55,897.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|32.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|50.04
|50.37
|50.37
|51.09
|57.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|69.50
|70.12
|70.12
|70.41
|87.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|2
|0
|2
- BRIEF-J K Cement seeks members' nod for private placement of NCDs upto limit of 5 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's J K Cement seeks members' nod to subscribe NCDs worth upto 5 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's J K Cement to issue shares for amount not exceeding 10 bln rupees
- BRIEF-J K Cement to approve raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or such other securities