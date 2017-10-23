Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 16 40,979.20 46,924.00 36,653.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 14 45,665.70 47,955.00 42,739.00 48,957.10 Year Ending Mar-19 13 51,747.90 57,225.00 48,872.00 55,897.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 16 32.00 49.70 21.50 -- Year Ending Mar-18 14 50.04 67.00 39.70 57.67 Year Ending Mar-19 13 69.50 92.00 54.40 87.00