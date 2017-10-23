Edition:
JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd (JKLC.NS)

JKLC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

407.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs403.15
Open
Rs407.00
Day's High
Rs409.80
Day's Low
Rs404.05
Volume
62,249
Avg. Vol
85,695
52-wk High
Rs536.95
52-wk Low
Rs329.30

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.77 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 9 9 8 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 4
(3) HOLD 5 5 5 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 4 4 4
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.27 2.19 2.25 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 14 8,170.00 9,746.00 7,533.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 9,286.00 9,286.00 9,286.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 31,543.20 45,428.00 27,916.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 34,025.70 37,817.40 32,327.00 37,812.60
Year Ending Mar-19 14 38,983.40 42,733.60 35,828.00 45,400.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 0.77 3.00 -1.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 15.64 39.20 5.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 12.02 17.40 7.70 25.66
Year Ending Mar-19 13 24.08 33.80 16.40 38.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 8,499.38 9,011.40 512.02 6.02
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,170.00 8,067.20 102.80 1.26
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,450.14 6,708.90 258.76 4.01
Quarter Ending Sep-16 7,050.50 7,331.00 280.50 3.98
Quarter Ending Jun-16 7,503.23 7,772.30 269.07 3.59

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8,170.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 9,286.00 9,286.00 9,286.00 9,286.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 31,543.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 34,025.70 34,025.70 33,733.20 33,807.70 37,812.60
Year Ending Mar-19 38,983.40 38,983.40 38,694.10 38,874.90 45,400.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 1 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

