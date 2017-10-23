Edition:
India

JK Paper Ltd (JKPA.NS)

JKPA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

112.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.40 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
Rs114.20
Open
Rs115.90
Day's High
Rs115.90
Day's Low
Rs111.35
Volume
281,095
Avg. Vol
802,727
52-wk High
Rs125.00
52-wk Low
Rs73.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 27,998.00 27,998.00 27,998.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 8.80 8.80 8.80 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 5,528.00 6,454.30 926.30 16.76
Quarter Ending Sep-14 4,817.00 5,314.20 497.20 10.32
Quarter Ending Jun-14 5,152.00 5,738.80 586.80 11.39
Quarter Ending Mar-14 5,031.00 5,009.30 21.70 0.43
Quarter Ending Dec-13 5,099.00 4,669.50 429.50 8.42
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-13 0.40 0.08 0.32 80.00
Quarter Ending Mar-13 0.38 0.30 0.08 21.05
Quarter Ending Dec-11 0.60 0.43 0.17 28.33
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1.50 0.49 1.01 67.33
Quarter Ending Jun-11 3.17 2.73 0.44 13.94

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 27,998.00 -- -- -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 8.80 -- -- -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

JK Paper Ltd News

» More JKPA.NS News