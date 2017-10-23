Edition:
JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)

JMSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

168.60INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.40 (-3.66%)
Prev Close
Rs175.00
Open
Rs175.55
Day's High
Rs175.55
Day's Low
Rs167.95
Volume
1,271,594
Avg. Vol
1,484,562
52-wk High
Rs191.60
52-wk Low
Rs52.65

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 21,941.20 22,805.00 21,077.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 27,956.20 29,746.00 25,396.50 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 32,134.70 35,419.00 28,850.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 5.84 5.89 5.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 7.12 7.50 6.75 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 8.19 8.60 7.78 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 21,941.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 27,956.20 27,956.20 27,956.20 27,061.20 --
Year Ending Mar-19 32,134.70 32,134.70 32,134.70 28,850.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5.84 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7.12 7.12 6.98 6.93 --
Year Ending Mar-19 8.19 8.19 8.19 7.78 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

