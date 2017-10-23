JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)
JMSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
168.60INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|21,941.20
|22,805.00
|21,077.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|27,956.20
|29,746.00
|25,396.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|32,134.70
|35,419.00
|28,850.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|5.84
|5.89
|5.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|7.12
|7.50
|6.75
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|8.19
|8.60
|7.78
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21,941.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27,956.20
|27,956.20
|27,956.20
|27,061.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|32,134.70
|32,134.70
|32,134.70
|28,850.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5.84
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7.12
|7.12
|6.98
|6.93
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8.19
|8.19
|8.19
|7.78
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
