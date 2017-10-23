Edition:
Jackpotjoy PLC (JPJ.L)

JPJ.L on London Stock Exchange

811.75GBp
1:24pm IST
Change (% chg)

-3.25 (-0.40%)
Prev Close
815.00
Open
815.00
Day's High
815.00
Day's Low
808.00
Volume
1,420
Avg. Vol
174,067
52-wk High
825.00
52-wk Low
528.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.25 1.25 1.33 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 296.73 298.04 294.80 --
Year Ending Dec-18 5 322.89 324.42 320.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 96.52 103.00 93.40 --
Year Ending Dec-18 5 106.50 109.20 104.70 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 296.73 296.73 296.73 293.86 --
Year Ending Dec-18 322.89 322.89 322.89 321.82 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 96.52 96.52 96.52 96.35 --
Year Ending Dec-18 106.50 106.50 106.50 106.77 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

