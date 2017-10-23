Edition:
India

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)

JULS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

620.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-17.80 (-2.79%)
Prev Close
Rs637.80
Open
Rs644.00
Day's High
Rs644.00
Day's Low
Rs617.00
Volume
205,936
Avg. Vol
310,505
52-wk High
Rs878.00
52-wk Low
Rs510.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 11.10 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 7
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.56 1.60 1.60 1.64

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 15,878.60 17,092.00 15,205.60 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 17,715.00 17,715.00 17,715.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 58,764.80 59,844.00 57,216.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 66,662.50 73,109.90 61,098.00 67,994.90
Year Ending Mar-19 9 74,284.60 84,666.70 67,191.00 75,867.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 11.10 13.00 9.20 --
Year Ending Mar-17 9 37.53 39.30 35.29 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 45.29 49.70 39.77 44.85
Year Ending Mar-19 9 57.95 68.40 44.21 59.92

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 16,233.00 15,383.80 849.20 5.23
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,878.60 15,657.90 220.67 1.39
Quarter Ending Dec-16 14,999.60 14,388.10 611.50 4.08
Quarter Ending Sep-16 14,937.20 13,597.00 1,340.25 8.97
Quarter Ending Jun-16 15,151.30 14,009.70 1,141.63 7.53
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 12.40 9.44 2.96 23.87
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11.10 9.63 1.47 13.24
Quarter Ending Dec-16 10.50 7.67 2.83 26.95
Quarter Ending Mar-16 6.30 3.41 2.89 45.87
Quarter Ending Dec-15 7.10 7.54 0.44 6.20

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 15,878.60 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 17,715.00 17,715.00 17,715.00 17,715.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 58,764.80 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 66,662.50 66,671.20 66,815.80 66,486.90 67,994.90
Year Ending Mar-19 74,284.60 74,284.60 74,539.80 74,115.20 75,867.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 11.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 37.53 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 45.29 45.13 46.68 46.81 44.85
Year Ending Mar-19 57.95 57.83 58.52 58.72 59.92

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd News

