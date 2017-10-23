Edition:
Jungheinrich AG (JUNG_p.DE)

JUNG_p.DE on Xetra

38.31EUR
5:36pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.38 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
€37.93
Open
€37.72
Day's High
€38.60
Day's Low
€37.65
Volume
31,909
Avg. Vol
130,765
52-wk High
€40.80
52-wk Low
€24.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.50 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 5 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 13 10 10 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.59 2.29 2.29 2.41

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 953.50 955.00 952.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 870.00 870.00 870.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 3,417.55 3,478.00 3,335.00 3,233.57
Year Ending Dec-18 16 3,643.68 3,753.00 3,555.00 3,429.56
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.50 0.54 0.47 --
Year Ending Dec-17 16 1.70 1.76 1.63 1.72
Year Ending Dec-18 16 1.87 1.96 1.75 1.84
LT Growth Rate (%) 4 11.94 13.37 11.10 11.78

Historical Surprises

Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 833.80 843.20 9.40 1.13
Quarter Ending Mar-17 759.83 791.00 31.17 4.10
Quarter Ending Dec-16 894.76 900.00 5.24 0.59
Quarter Ending Sep-16 752.50 754.00 1.50 0.20
Quarter Ending Jun-16 740.73 764.00 23.27 3.14
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.41 0.45 0.04 9.76
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.38 0.38 0.00 0.00
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.45 0.46 0.01 2.22
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.41 0.33 0.08 19.51
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.40 0.44 0.04 9.91

Consensus Estimates Trend

  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 953.50 953.50 953.50 963.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 870.00 870.00 870.00 834.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3,417.55 3,417.55 3,407.81 3,402.16 3,233.57
Year Ending Dec-18 3,643.68 3,643.68 3,629.12 3,618.77 3,429.56
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.52 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1.70 1.70 1.71 1.70 1.72
Year Ending Dec-18 1.87 1.87 1.87 1.86 1.84

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

