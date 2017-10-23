Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 953.50 955.00 952.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 870.00 870.00 870.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 3,417.55 3,478.00 3,335.00 3,233.57 Year Ending Dec-18 16 3,643.68 3,753.00 3,555.00 3,429.56 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.50 0.54 0.47 -- Year Ending Dec-17 16 1.70 1.76 1.63 1.72 Year Ending Dec-18 16 1.87 1.96 1.75 1.84 LT Growth Rate (%) 4 11.94 13.37 11.10 11.78