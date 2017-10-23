Jungheinrich AG (JUNG_p.DE)
JUNG_p.DE on Xetra
38.31EUR
5:36pm IST
Change (% chg)
€0.38 (+0.99%)
Prev Close
€37.93
Open
€37.72
Day's High
€38.60
Day's Low
€37.65
Volume
31,909
Avg. Vol
130,765
52-wk High
€40.80
52-wk Low
€24.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.50
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|5
|5
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|13
|10
|10
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.59
|2.29
|2.29
|2.41
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|953.50
|955.00
|952.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|870.00
|870.00
|870.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|3,417.55
|3,478.00
|3,335.00
|3,233.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|3,643.68
|3,753.00
|3,555.00
|3,429.56
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.50
|0.54
|0.47
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|1.70
|1.76
|1.63
|1.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|1.87
|1.96
|1.75
|1.84
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|11.94
|13.37
|11.10
|11.78
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|833.80
|843.20
|9.40
|1.13
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|759.83
|791.00
|31.17
|4.10
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|894.76
|900.00
|5.24
|0.59
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|752.50
|754.00
|1.50
|0.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|740.73
|764.00
|23.27
|3.14
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.41
|0.45
|0.04
|9.76
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.38
|0.38
|0.00
|0.00
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.45
|0.46
|0.01
|2.22
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.41
|0.33
|0.08
|19.51
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.40
|0.44
|0.04
|9.91
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|953.50
|953.50
|953.50
|963.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|870.00
|870.00
|870.00
|834.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,417.55
|3,417.55
|3,407.81
|3,402.16
|3,233.57
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,643.68
|3,643.68
|3,629.12
|3,618.77
|3,429.56
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.50
|0.50
|0.50
|0.52
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.70
|1.70
|1.71
|1.70
|1.72
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.87
|1.87
|1.87
|1.86
|1.84
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|1