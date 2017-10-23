Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (JYBM.NS)
JYBM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
580.55INR
23 Oct 2017
580.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.35 (+0.75%)
Rs4.35 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
Rs576.20
Rs576.20
Open
Rs578.00
Rs578.00
Day's High
Rs591.00
Rs591.00
Day's Low
Rs573.10
Rs573.10
Volume
61,513
61,513
Avg. Vol
83,468
83,468
52-wk High
Rs747.00
Rs747.00
52-wk Low
Rs240.20
Rs240.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|3,567.15
|3,122.81
|444.34
|12.46
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|3,218.01
|3,038.24
|179.77
|5.59
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|2,999.71
|2,917.76
|81.95
|2.73
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|3,197.55
|2,866.62
|330.93
|10.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|3,224.50
|2,642.64
|581.86
|18.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|4.76
|4.60
|0.16
|3.36
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|4.80
|3.68
|1.12
|23.33
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|3.27
|3.12
|0.15
|4.59
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|4.32
|3.50
|0.82
|18.98
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|3.26
|2.35
|0.91
|27.91
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings