Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JYPE.NS)
JYPE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
13.70INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.10 (+0.74%)
Prev Close
Rs13.60
Open
Rs14.05
Day's High
Rs14.10
Day's Low
Rs13.55
Volume
770,666
Avg. Vol
6,156,723
52-wk High
Rs25.25
52-wk Low
Rs6.80
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|8,922.00
|8,631.90
|290.10
|3.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|7,683.67
|8,556.00
|872.33
|11.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|7,542.00
|7,056.40
|485.60
|6.44
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|10,080.00
|7,650.60
|2,429.40
|24.10
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|11,267.80
|9,878.00
|1,389.80
|12.33
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|1.00
|0.73
|0.27
|27.00
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|2.38
|1.51
|0.87
|36.55
