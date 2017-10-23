Edition:
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (KARU.NS)

KARU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

130.40INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs128.05
Open
Rs129.50
Day's High
Rs132.45
Day's Low
Rs123.75
Volume
3,483,732
Avg. Vol
1,746,599
52-wk High
Rs150.38
52-wk Low
Rs74.54

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 2.00 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.27 2.27 2.17 2.18

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 6,593.50 7,094.00 5,505.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 8,673.00 8,673.00 8,673.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 27,636.60 27,965.00 27,199.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 31,037.50 31,856.00 29,811.00 31,287.30
Year Ending Mar-19 9 34,773.00 36,410.00 32,117.00 35,707.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 2.00 2.14 1.86 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 3.73 3.73 3.73 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 8.14 10.53 7.36 --
Year Ending Mar-18 6 8.99 10.81 8.11 11.73
Year Ending Mar-19 9 12.74 14.91 10.43 13.99

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7,371.33 7,748.70 377.37 5.12
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,593.50 8,119.80 1,526.30 23.15
Quarter Ending Dec-16 7,627.00 6,877.30 749.70 9.83
Quarter Ending Sep-16 6,935.00 7,128.10 193.10 2.78
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6,427.00 6,434.00 7.00 0.11

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 6,593.50 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 8,673.00 8,673.00 8,673.00 8,673.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 27,636.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 31,037.50 31,037.50 30,953.50 30,953.50 31,287.30
Year Ending Mar-19 34,773.00 34,773.00 34,758.40 34,758.40 35,707.70

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

