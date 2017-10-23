Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)
KAZ.L on London Stock Exchange
827.00GBp
Change (% chg)
6.00 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
821.00
Open
820.00
Day's High
834.04
Day's Low
809.50
Volume
293,927
Avg. Vol
2,380,561
52-wk High
893.00
52-wk Low
264.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.16
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|6
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|3
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|5
|6
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.56
|2.44
|2.44
|2.44
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|1,726.69
|1,950.00
|1,524.00
|1,383.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|2,133.44
|2,518.00
|1,791.85
|1,814.14
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.11
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|0.92
|1.36
|0.24
|0.21
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1.18
|1.77
|0.57
|0.45
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|47.82
|49.90
|43.65
|53.45
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,726.69
|1,700.47
|1,689.43
|1,653.62
|1,383.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,133.44
|2,100.20
|2,070.82
|2,026.27
|1,814.14
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.16
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.92
|0.86
|0.79
|0.74
|0.21
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.18
|1.12
|1.06
|0.97
|0.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|7
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|6
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|8
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0
|8
|2