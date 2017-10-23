KCP Ltd (KCP.NS)
KCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
121.95INR
23 Oct 2017
121.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.04%)
Rs0.05 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs121.90
Rs121.90
Open
Rs123.50
Rs123.50
Day's High
Rs123.50
Rs123.50
Day's Low
Rs121.00
Rs121.00
Volume
109,848
109,848
Avg. Vol
218,662
218,662
52-wk High
Rs137.70
Rs137.70
52-wk Low
Rs78.85
Rs78.85
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|1,826.00
|1,826.00
|1,826.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|7,881.00
|7,881.00
|7,881.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|9,179.00
|9,179.00
|9,179.00
|9,466.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|10,610.00
|10,610.00
|10,610.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|2.60
|2.60
|2.60
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|7.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,089.00
|2,367.80
|278.80
|13.35
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,826.00
|2,289.50
|463.50
|25.38
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,826.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7,881.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9,179.00
|9,179.00
|9,179.00
|9,179.00
|9,466.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10,610.00
|10,610.00
|10,610.00
|10,610.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings