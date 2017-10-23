Kwality Ltd (KDAI.NS)
KDAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
101.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.25 (-1.21%)
Rs-1.25 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.67
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|76,201.60
|76,403.30
|76,000.00
|86,204.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|84,835.90
|85,571.70
|84,100.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|8.78
|9.50
|7.70
|12.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|11.22
|11.45
|10.90
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|14,131.20
|14,112.80
|18.34
|0.13
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|14,225.70
|13,586.20
|639.46
|4.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|7,662.96
|8,893.15
|1,230.19
|16.05
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|681.96
|7,529.53
|6,847.57
|1,004.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|1.65
|1.62
|0.03
|1.82
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1.92
|1.65
|0.27
|14.06
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|1.28
|1.22
|0.06
|4.69
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|1.18
|1.85
|0.67
|56.78
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|76,201.60
|76,201.60
|76,201.60
|76,403.30
|86,204.90
|Year Ending Mar-19
|84,835.90
|84,835.90
|84,835.90
|85,571.70
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8.78
|8.78
|8.78
|9.50
|12.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11.22
|11.22
|11.22
|10.90
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0