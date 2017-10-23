Edition:
India

Kwality Ltd (KDAI.NS)

KDAI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

101.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.25 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
Rs103.10
Open
Rs103.00
Day's High
Rs103.15
Day's Low
Rs101.40
Volume
941,073
Avg. Vol
1,844,562
52-wk High
Rs168.80
52-wk Low
Rs95.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.67 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 2 76,201.60 76,403.30 76,000.00 86,204.90
Year Ending Mar-19 2 84,835.90 85,571.70 84,100.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 3 8.78 9.50 7.70 12.30
Year Ending Mar-19 3 11.22 11.45 10.90 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 14,131.20 14,112.80 18.34 0.13
Quarter Ending Mar-15 14,225.70 13,586.20 639.46 4.50
Quarter Ending Sep-12 7,662.96 8,893.15 1,230.19 16.05
Quarter Ending Mar-12 681.96 7,529.53 6,847.57 1,004.10
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 1.65 1.62 0.03 1.82
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1.92 1.65 0.27 14.06
Quarter Ending Sep-12 1.28 1.22 0.06 4.69
Quarter Ending Mar-12 1.18 1.85 0.67 56.78

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-18 76,201.60 76,201.60 76,201.60 76,403.30 86,204.90
Year Ending Mar-19 84,835.90 84,835.90 84,835.90 85,571.70 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-18 8.78 8.78 8.78 9.50 12.30
Year Ending Mar-19 11.22 11.22 11.22 10.90 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Kwality Ltd News