Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 9 42,895.30 45,396.00 38,976.00 31,416.20 Year Ending Dec-18 9 37,610.00 42,485.00 30,960.00 31,284.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 9 2,809.94 3,218.00 2,324.00 1,013.76 Year Ending Dec-18 10 1,904.78 3,279.00 1,025.00 951.92