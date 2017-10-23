Edition:
Kumba Iron Ore Ltd (KIOJ.J)

KIOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

27,305.84ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

376.84 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
26,929.00
Open
27,200.00
Day's High
27,805.00
Day's Low
26,713.00
Volume
1,165,564
Avg. Vol
720,829
52-wk High
27,805.00
52-wk Low
12,800.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 2 3 3 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 6 5 5 4
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.73 3.42 3.42 3.31

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 42,895.30 45,396.00 38,976.00 31,416.20
Year Ending Dec-18 9 37,610.00 42,485.00 30,960.00 31,284.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 2,809.94 3,218.00 2,324.00 1,013.76
Year Ending Dec-18 10 1,904.78 3,279.00 1,025.00 951.92

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in South African Rand (ZAR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 42,895.30 42,895.30 41,117.80 40,188.30 31,416.20
Year Ending Dec-18 37,610.00 37,610.00 36,439.30 35,138.70 31,284.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,809.94 2,809.94 2,569.91 2,437.76 1,013.76
Year Ending Dec-18 1,904.78 1,904.78 1,666.05 1,620.77 951.92

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 5 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 4 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 5 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

