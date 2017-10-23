Edition:
Kitex Garments Ltd (KITE.NS)

KITE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

212.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.30 (-2.89%)
Prev Close
Rs218.35
Open
Rs219.55
Day's High
Rs219.90
Day's Low
Rs210.00
Volume
80,255
Avg. Vol
76,473
52-wk High
Rs383.57
52-wk Low
Rs206.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy 7.60 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 2,155.77 2,240.00 2,107.31 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,491.00 1,491.00 1,491.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5,843.31 5,929.00 5,793.94 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 6,140.73 6,257.45 6,024.00 7,368.74
Year Ending Mar-19 1 6,777.00 6,777.00 6,777.00 8,060.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 7.60 7.87 7.32 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4.01 4.01 4.01 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 17.82 18.57 17.18 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 17.43 19.68 15.19 25.87
Year Ending Mar-19 1 18.20 18.20 18.20 27.62

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1,409.50 1,274.68 134.82 9.57
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1,494.56 955.54 539.02 36.07
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1,296.41 1,052.87 243.53 18.79
Quarter Ending Mar-16 1,653.10 1,722.66 69.56 4.21
Quarter Ending Dec-15 1,648.00 1,099.92 548.08 33.26

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2,155.77 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1,491.00 1,491.00 1,491.00 1,491.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 5,843.31 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 6,140.73 6,140.73 6,140.73 6,140.73 7,368.74
Year Ending Mar-19 6,777.00 6,777.00 6,777.00 6,777.00 8,060.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

