Sales and Profit Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Brazil Real (BRL)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2,245.65 2,281.00 2,210.30 2,300.81 Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 2,128.04 2,200.91 2,055.17 2,169.74 Year Ending Dec-17 12 8,427.25 8,835.00 8,246.00 8,944.44 Year Ending Dec-18 12 9,051.81 9,806.40 8,622.00 9,577.10