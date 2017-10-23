Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 2,022.15 2,063.00 1,914.00 1,908.55 Year Ending Dec-18 4 2,028.50 2,071.00 1,973.00 2,040.23 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 87.40 91.70 83.30 105.42 Year Ending Dec-18 4 93.21 96.30 89.90 117.70