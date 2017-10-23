Kalyani Steels Ltd (KLSL.NS)
KLSL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
402.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.20 (-1.76%)
Rs-7.20 (-1.76%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|14,154.50
|14,777.10
|13,532.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|16,353.70
|16,356.50
|16,351.00
|13,984.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|18,832.00
|18,832.00
|18,832.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|33.60
|36.01
|31.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|41.57
|42.54
|40.60
|35.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|48.93
|50.06
|47.80
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|3,203.78
|3,013.36
|190.42
|5.94
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|3,392.34
|3,020.87
|371.47
|10.95
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|3,188.13
|3,927.23
|739.10
|23.18
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14,154.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16,353.70
|16,353.70
|16,353.70
|16,353.70
|13,984.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18,832.00
|18,832.00
|18,832.00
|18,832.00
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings