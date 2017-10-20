Edition:
Korian SA (KORI.PA)

KORI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

28.09EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€28.09
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
124,233
52-wk High
€32.13
52-wk Low
€23.76

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 7 7
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.17 2.25 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 3,138.95 3,157.00 3,087.00 3,148.41
Year Ending Dec-18 10 3,287.80 3,329.08 3,237.00 3,291.21
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12 1.15 1.47 1.04 1.40
Year Ending Dec-18 11 1.33 1.67 1.21 1.57
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 17.60 26.70 8.49 22.55

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 258.20 259.00 0.80 0.31

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,138.95 3,141.19 3,140.54 3,143.90 3,148.41
Year Ending Dec-18 3,287.80 3,294.05 3,292.26 3,295.62 3,291.21
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.15 1.15 1.16 1.17 1.40
Year Ending Dec-18 1.33 1.33 1.34 1.35 1.57

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 2 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 2 1 3
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

