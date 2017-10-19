Edition:
India

Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS (KOZAA.IS)

KOZAA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

6.68TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.07TL (+1.06%)
Prev Close
6.61TL
Open
6.61TL
Day's High
6.82TL
Day's Low
6.53TL
Volume
12,247,353
Avg. Vol
38,957,344
52-wk High
7.92TL
52-wk Low
1.88TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 230.00 201.93 28.07 12.21
Quarter Ending Sep-14 205.00 237.29 32.29 15.75
Quarter Ending Jun-14 270.00 243.56 26.44 9.79
Quarter Ending Mar-14 299.50 321.35 21.85 7.30
Quarter Ending Dec-13 302.00 301.64 0.36 0.12

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS News

» More KOZAA.IS News