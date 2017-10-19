Edition:
Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS (KOZAL.IS)

KOZAL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

33.24TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.82TL (+5.79%)
Prev Close
31.42TL
Open
31.60TL
Day's High
33.32TL
Day's Low
31.48TL
Volume
3,108,768
Avg. Vol
3,148,733
52-wk High
37.22TL
52-wk Low
14.84TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 228.65 164.75 63.89 27.94
Quarter Ending Jun-15 231.15 215.55 15.60 6.75
Quarter Ending Mar-15 226.39 169.64 56.75 25.07
Quarter Ending Dec-14 162.00 205.59 43.59 26.91
Quarter Ending Sep-14 193.40 187.99 5.41 2.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.78 0.71 0.07 8.59
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.73 0.29 0.44 60.68
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.72 0.64 0.08 11.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS News

