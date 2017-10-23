Edition:
KRBL Ltd (KRBL.NS)

KRBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

578.95INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.30 (-1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs585.25
Open
Rs585.25
Day's High
Rs594.80
Day's Low
Rs576.00
Volume
109,835
Avg. Vol
181,516
52-wk High
Rs625.40
52-wk Low
Rs217.50

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 32,521.10 32,521.10 32,521.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 35,269.10 35,269.10 35,269.10 40,505.40
Year Ending Mar-19 1 39,501.40 39,501.40 39,501.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 16.56 16.56 16.56 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 20.28 20.28 20.28 18.72
Year Ending Mar-19 1 23.41 23.41 23.41 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-13 5,805.65 7,036.00 1,230.35 21.19
Quarter Ending Dec-11 3,852.00 4,531.00 679.00 17.63
Quarter Ending Sep-11 4,316.00 3,877.90 438.10 10.15

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 32,521.10 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 35,269.10 35,269.10 35,269.10 35,269.10 40,505.40
Year Ending Mar-19 39,501.40 39,501.40 39,501.40 39,501.40 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

