Edition:
India

Kesoram Industries Ltd (KSRM.NS)

KSRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

133.05INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.65 (+0.49%)
Prev Close
Rs132.40
Open
Rs133.00
Day's High
Rs137.40
Day's Low
Rs132.05
Volume
495,656
Avg. Vol
295,227
52-wk High
Rs185.00
52-wk Low
Rs117.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 16,304.80 15,483.40 821.42 5.04
Quarter Ending Dec-11 16,589.20 16,382.00 207.16 1.25
Quarter Ending Jun-11 16,124.00 16,333.00 209.00 1.30

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Kesoram Industries Ltd News