Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (KVRI.NS)
KVRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
558.60INR
23 Oct 2017
558.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.00 (+0.36%)
Rs2.00 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs556.60
Rs556.60
Open
Rs557.95
Rs557.95
Day's High
Rs564.10
Rs564.10
Day's Low
Rs551.60
Rs551.60
Volume
384,156
384,156
Avg. Vol
760,825
760,825
52-wk High
Rs708.00
Rs708.00
52-wk Low
Rs358.10
Rs358.10
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.50
|2.60
|2.67
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|7,613.23
|8,893.16
|6,793.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|8,442.67
|8,815.00
|8,066.00
|10,095.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|10,506.00
|13,303.90
|9,071.00
|9,858.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|25.43
|27.25
|23.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|35.66
|40.44
|33.90
|24.76
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|42.35
|48.29
|38.90
|0.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|360.67
|438.22
|77.55
|21.50
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|770.00
|960.66
|190.66
|24.76
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|1,133.50
|934.25
|199.25
|17.58
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|8,782.09
|6,640.70
|2,141.39
|24.38
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|455.00
|399.45
|55.55
|12.21
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7,613.23
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8,442.67
|8,438.00
|8,433.67
|8,670.25
|10,095.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10,506.00
|10,537.50
|10,529.70
|10,488.20
|9,858.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings