Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO)
LAC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|-0.01
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.25
|1.25
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|1.17
|1.17
|1.17
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|6.40
|6.40
|6.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|2
|-0.03
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.01
|Year Ending Sep-18
|2
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.02
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.17
|1.61
|0.44
|38.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-0.01
|-0.03
|0.02
|-200.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1.17
|1.17
|1.17
|1.17
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|6.00
|6.00
|8.00
|7.35
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|6.40
|6.40
|11.30
|10.45
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-0.01
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.01
|-0.01
|Year Ending Sep-18
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.02
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update
- BRIEF-Lithium Americas Says Gary Cohn appointed independent director
- BRIEF-Lithium Americas appoints Wang Xiaoshen, Jonathan Evans as independent directors
- BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium