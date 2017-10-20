Edition:
India

Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO)

LAC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.02
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,182,265
52-wk High
$2.04
52-wk Low
$0.52

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -0.01 September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 1 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.25 1.25 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 1.17 1.17 1.17 --
Year Ending Sep-17 1 6.00 6.00 6.00 --
Year Ending Sep-18 1 6.40 6.40 6.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 --
Year Ending Sep-17 2 -0.03 0.00 -0.06 -0.01
Year Ending Sep-18 2 -0.02 0.00 -0.04 -0.02

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.17 1.61 0.44 38.13
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -0.01 -0.03 0.02 -200.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1.17 1.17 1.17 1.17 --
Year Ending Sep-17 6.00 6.00 8.00 7.35 --
Year Ending Sep-18 6.40 6.40 11.30 10.45 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 -0.01 --
Year Ending Sep-17 -0.03 -0.03 -0.03 -0.01 -0.01
Year Ending Sep-18 -0.02 -0.02 -0.02 -0.01 -0.02

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Lithium Americas Corp News