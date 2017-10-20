Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 639.83 650.30 616.00 696.83 Year Ending Dec-18 4 641.72 652.20 616.00 689.10 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.31 0.44 0.20 0.33 Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.34 0.50 0.20 0.42 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -6.20 -6.20 -6.20 76.80