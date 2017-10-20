Edition:
India

Latecoere SA (LAEP.PA)

LAEP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

5.56EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€5.56
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
248,429
52-wk High
€5.96
52-wk Low
€3.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 639.83 650.30 616.00 696.83
Year Ending Dec-18 4 641.72 652.20 616.00 689.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.31 0.44 0.20 0.33
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.34 0.50 0.20 0.42
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -6.20 -6.20 -6.20 76.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-11 112.00 111.80 0.20 0.18
Quarter Ending Mar-11 115.00 119.70 4.70 4.09

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 639.83 639.83 629.03 629.03 696.83
Year Ending Dec-18 641.72 641.72 629.90 629.90 689.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.31 0.31 0.27 0.27 0.33
Year Ending Dec-18 0.34 0.34 0.28 0.28 0.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Latecoere SA News