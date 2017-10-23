La Opala R G Ltd (LAOP.NS)
LAOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
520.75INR
3:29pm IST
520.75INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.20 (-0.42%)
Rs-2.20 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs522.95
Rs522.95
Open
Rs515.20
Rs515.20
Day's High
Rs526.00
Rs526.00
Day's Low
Rs510.50
Rs510.50
Volume
10,566
10,566
Avg. Vol
20,385
20,385
52-wk High
Rs579.00
Rs579.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.55
Rs432.55
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|669.50
|735.00
|604.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|2,589.50
|2,606.00
|2,573.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|2,825.95
|2,919.85
|2,773.00
|3,282.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|3,338.28
|3,531.00
|3,211.83
|3,841.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|10.30
|10.60
|10.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|12.37
|13.10
|11.00
|16.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|15.16
|17.70
|12.08
|17.50
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|618.47
|467.05
|151.42
|24.48
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|669.50
|750.20
|80.70
|12.05
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|786.77
|653.19
|133.58
|16.98
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|692.50
|690.28
|2.22
|0.32
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|543.00
|503.12
|39.88
|7.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2.59
|2.27
|0.32
|12.36
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|3.68
|2.42
|1.26
|34.24
|Quarter Ending Mar-13
|1.57
|1.20
|0.37
|23.63
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|0.76
|0.84
|0.08
|10.47
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|0.61
|0.37
|0.24
|39.80
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|669.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2,589.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2,825.95
|2,825.95
|2,825.95
|3,092.95
|3,282.67
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3,338.28
|3,338.28
|3,338.28
|3,642.28
|3,841.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12.37
|12.37
|12.37
|12.20
|16.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|15.16
|15.16
|15.16
|14.86
|17.50
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0