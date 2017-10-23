Edition:
La Opala R G Ltd (LAOP.NS)

LAOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

520.75INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.20 (-0.42%)
Prev Close
Rs522.95
Open
Rs515.20
Day's High
Rs526.00
Day's Low
Rs510.50
Volume
10,566
Avg. Vol
20,385
52-wk High
Rs579.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 669.50 735.00 604.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 2,589.50 2,606.00 2,573.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 2,825.95 2,919.85 2,773.00 3,282.67
Year Ending Mar-19 3 3,338.28 3,531.00 3,211.83 3,841.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 10.30 10.60 10.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 12.37 13.10 11.00 16.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 15.16 17.70 12.08 17.50

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 618.47 467.05 151.42 24.48
Quarter Ending Mar-17 669.50 750.20 80.70 12.05
Quarter Ending Dec-16 786.77 653.19 133.58 16.98
Quarter Ending Sep-16 692.50 690.28 2.22 0.32
Quarter Ending Jun-16 543.00 503.12 39.88 7.34
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2.59 2.27 0.32 12.36
Quarter Ending Dec-16 3.68 2.42 1.26 34.24
Quarter Ending Mar-13 1.57 1.20 0.37 23.63
Quarter Ending Sep-12 0.76 0.84 0.08 10.47
Quarter Ending Mar-12 0.61 0.37 0.24 39.80

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 669.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 2,589.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2,825.95 2,825.95 2,825.95 3,092.95 3,282.67
Year Ending Mar-19 3,338.28 3,338.28 3,338.28 3,642.28 3,841.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 10.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 12.37 12.37 12.37 12.20 16.00
Year Ending Mar-19 15.16 15.16 15.16 14.86 17.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

