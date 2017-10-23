Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.BO)
LART.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,144.30INR
9:47am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|19.77
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|14
|15
|16
|16
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|15
|14
|16
|15
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|7
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.83
|1.86
|1.95
|1.92
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17
|373,612.00
|404,328.00
|342,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|424,572.00
|437,128.00
|410,002.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|34
|1,100,840.00
|1,136,040.00
|1,032,140.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|37
|1,177,100.00
|1,272,080.00
|125,960.00
|1,280,530.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36
|1,381,500.00
|1,517,000.00
|1,289,920.00
|1,472,810.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|19.77
|20.53
|19.07
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|34
|38.09
|43.20
|31.47
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|36
|47.75
|68.85
|41.10
|47.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|36
|55.50
|81.47
|42.07
|57.16
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|16.49
|20.00
|14.55
|14.15
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|235,661.00
|238,109.00
|2,447.72
|1.04
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|373,612.00
|368,280.00
|5,332.00
|1.43
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|275,255.00
|260,182.00
|15,073.59
|5.48
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|252,426.00
|249,240.00
|3,186.70
|1.26
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|224,290.00
|218,738.00
|5,551.80
|2.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|7.99
|6.36
|1.63
|20.39
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|19.77
|23.37
|3.60
|18.22
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|8.54
|6.93
|1.60
|18.78
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|5.89
|7.35
|1.46
|24.78
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6.11
|4.35
|1.76
|28.86
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|373,612.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|424,572.00
|425,001.00
|421,887.00
|418,470.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1,100,840.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1,177,100.00
|1,177,120.00
|1,176,890.00
|1,181,960.00
|1,280,530.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1,381,500.00
|1,381,420.00
|1,381,090.00
|1,382,400.00
|1,472,810.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|19.77
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6.72
|6.72
|6.72
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|38.09
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|47.75
|47.68
|47.54
|47.59
|47.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|55.50
|55.44
|55.30
|55.36
|57.16
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|4
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|3
|2
