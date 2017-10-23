Edition:
Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS)

LART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,135.75INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.00 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs1,139.75
Open
Rs1,143.00
Day's High
Rs1,152.00
Day's Low
Rs1,123.20
Volume
1,077,546
Avg. Vol
1,886,985
52-wk High
Rs1,250.50
52-wk Low
Rs863.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 19.77 March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 14 15 16 16
(2) OUTPERFORM 15 14 16 15
(3) HOLD 6 6 7 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(5) SELL 0 0 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.83 1.86 1.95 1.92

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 17 373,612.00 404,328.00 342,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 3 424,572.00 437,128.00 410,002.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 34 1,100,840.00 1,136,040.00 1,032,140.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 37 1,177,100.00 1,272,080.00 125,960.00 1,280,530.00
Year Ending Mar-19 36 1,381,500.00 1,517,000.00 1,289,920.00 1,472,810.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 19.77 20.53 19.07 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 6.72 6.72 6.72 --
Year Ending Mar-17 34 38.09 43.20 31.47 --
Year Ending Mar-18 36 47.75 68.85 41.10 47.01
Year Ending Mar-19 36 55.50 81.47 42.07 57.16
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 16.49 20.00 14.55 14.15

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 235,661.00 238,109.00 2,447.72 1.04
Quarter Ending Mar-17 373,612.00 368,280.00 5,332.00 1.43
Quarter Ending Dec-16 275,255.00 260,182.00 15,073.59 5.48
Quarter Ending Sep-16 252,426.00 249,240.00 3,186.70 1.26
Quarter Ending Jun-16 224,290.00 218,738.00 5,551.80 2.48
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 7.99 6.36 1.63 20.39
Quarter Ending Mar-17 19.77 23.37 3.60 18.22
Quarter Ending Dec-16 8.54 6.93 1.60 18.78
Quarter Ending Sep-16 5.89 7.35 1.46 24.78
Quarter Ending Jun-16 6.11 4.35 1.76 28.86

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 373,612.00 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 424,572.00 425,001.00 421,887.00 418,470.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1,100,840.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1,177,100.00 1,177,120.00 1,176,890.00 1,181,960.00 1,280,530.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1,381,500.00 1,381,420.00 1,381,090.00 1,382,400.00 1,472,810.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 19.77 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6.72 6.72 6.72 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 38.09 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 47.75 47.68 47.54 47.59 47.01
Year Ending Mar-19 55.50 55.44 55.30 55.36 57.16

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 2
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 2 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 4 1
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 3 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

